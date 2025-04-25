National Drug Take Back Day pickup locations scheduled across Southeast Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are partnering to pick up unused medications across the area for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 26.

At select locations, public health officials and police will collect any unused prescription or over-the-counter medications, veterinary medications, and vape pens and cartridges to be safely disposed of and to prevent misuse.

"The prescription drugs in parents' or grandparents' cabinets could be the start of a drug crisis for a child, so best to get rid of them and not have that to worry about," said Special Agent in Charge David Reames, head of the DEA's Seattle Division. "Drug overdose deaths are down significantly from last year, and this is a way we can keep that trend going in the right direction."

SAC Reames said in the Seattle Division alone (which includes Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Washington), over 18,000 pounds of unused medications were collected on Drug Take Back Day last year–including 6,000 pounds from Idaho.

Local police departments will have National Drug Take Back Day collection sites across the area on Saturday, April 25. To find the collection site closest to you, you can visit the DEA's Take Back Day website.