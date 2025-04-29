Skip to Content
Pocatello spring cleanup event set for Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Community Beautification Council is looking for volunteers in Pocatello and Chubbuck to join in on the 'Community-Wide Spring Cleanup' on Saturday, May 3.

During the annual event, volunteers are assigned areas of the city to clean up trash and debris left over from winter–all volunteers will be provided with free gloves and trash bags, and people who show up to clean up will also get a complimentary breakfast at the start of the event.

The Community-Wide Spring Cleanup is organized by the Community Beautification Council, a committee of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. The Beautification Committee will hold a 'pre-cleanup' kickoff in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Tuesday, April 29.

The Community-Wide Spring Cleanup will start on Saturday, May 3, at 8:30 am at the NeighborWorks Pavilion in Caldwell Park in Pocatello.

