Burn permits required after May 10 outside of city limits

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Lands.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Starting May 10, Idaho residents outside city limits are required to obtain a burn permit for most outdoor burning activities. The annual closed burning season runs through October 20, ensuring compliance with Idaho law (Idaho Code 38-115) and the reduction of unwanted human-caused wildfires.

Who needs a permit: Individuals living outside city limits anywhere in Idaho, who plan to burn for any reason including yard waste and crop residue must obtain a burn permit. Recreational campfires do NOT require a burn permit.

How to get a Burn Permit: Visit the self-service website https://burnpermits.idaho.gov/ Permits are available seven days a week and are immediately issued and valid. A permit may also be issued by your local IDL office. Burn Permits are free and good for 10 days. You must have your permit with you when burning. No matter where you want to burn and what you plan to burn, our system will either issue you the burn permit you need on the spot or tell you which entity to contact for alternate or additional permits. Using burnpermits.idaho.gov also connects you to tips for safe burning practices.

Why get a Burn Permit: Obtaining a burn permit lets fire managers know where permitted burning is occurring so they can respond more quickly, potentially reducing the liability of the burner. Permits also help prevent false runs to fires that are reported to dispatch, saving firefighting resources for instances when they truly are needed. And it is the law.

How to know if burning is allowed: Visit burnpermits.idaho.gov to learn about the types of burning allowed in your fire protection district. Some types of burning may not be allowed at times due to heightened wildfire risk. Additionally, some local jurisdictions and counties may have other burning requirements or restrictions in place. Always check with your local fire department or county sheriff’s office before lighting.

Air quality restrictions: Ensure your burn complies with air quality regulations. Visit the Idaho DEQ website at https://www.deq.idaho.gov/air-quality/smoke-and-burning/ for more details or contact your Tribal government if burning within Reservation boundaries.

Additional assistance: If you have questions about Burn Permits and requirements, contact Idaho Department of Lands Fire Management in Coeur d’Alene at (208) 769-1525.