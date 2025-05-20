Chukars win exhibition game against the Bandits

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars came out on top against the Idaho Falls Bandits 13-4 in their first exhibition game of the season Monday.

The Bandits started off strong, leading the game 4-2 halfway through the game. But the Chukars picked up speed and scored most of their runs in the last three innings.

The Chukars head to Boise Tuesday for a six-game road series against the Hawks. Their official home-opener will be Tuesday May 27 against the Billings Mustangs.