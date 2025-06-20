Pocatello conservation groups hosting event to celebrate National Pollinator Week on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area and the Idaho Master Naturalists Program, in partnership with Idaho Fish and Game, are hosting a pollinator appreciation event on Saturday, June 21, in honor of National Pollinator Week.

Pollinators include insects or animals that spread pollen between plants and assist in plant reproduction; they are critical in maintaining healthy ecosystems and are vital factors in the agricultural industry.

"Without pollinators, there are a variety of crops, food that we would not even be able to eat; the pollinators are really critical," said Sarah Jackson, member of the Idaho Master Naturalists Program. "Native bees and the other types of insects are just a foundation of our health for our environment."

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, pollinators, especially honey bees, are worth an estimated $34 billion to agricultural industries, and about 35% of the world's food crops rely on pollinators for propagation and production of vegetables and grains.

The 'Promoting our Pollinators' appreciation event will be held at the Edson Fichter Nature Area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature activities and information provided by the Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area, the Idaho Master Naturalists Program, the Idaho Museum of Natural History, Idaho State University's Biological Sciences Department, and others.

For more information, you can visit the Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area website.