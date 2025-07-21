Multi-Vehicle crash snarls traffic Sunday on I-15 near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho – Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that shut down I-15 near Blackfoot Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened near mile marker 94 around 1:05 p.m.

Police said a Toyota 4Runner heading south collided with the rear of an Audi Q7, triggering a chain-reaction crash.

Four vehicles in total were involved.

A 2017 Nissan Rogue, occupied by a 25-year-old female driver and a 48-year-old male passenger, both from Chehalis, Washington, and a 27-year-old male passenger from Great Britain.

A 2024 Ford Expedition, occupied by a 71-year-old male driver and a 38-year-old female passenger, both from Glen, Montana.

The Toyota was occupied by a 24-year-old male driver, a 24-year-old female passenger, and a juvenile, all of whom were from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Audi was occupied by a 52-year-old female driver, from Huntsville, UT, and a 22-year-old female passenger, from Ogden, Utah.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Traffic in both directions was blocked for about 30 minutes while crews cleared the scene.