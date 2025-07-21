Pocatello house fire sends two to the hospital

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Two people are in the hospital after being rescued from an early morning house fire in Pocatello on Monday.

At around 12:40 a.m., a woman at 444 Michael Ave. called 911 with difficulty breathing. Dispatchers reported hearing a fire alarm in the background before the woman became unresponsive.

Pocatello Police officers arrived at the home first, where they found an 'unresponsive elderly female' in the smoke-filled home. Police got the woman out of the house and started first-aid measures until Pocatello EMTs arrived.

The Pocatello Fire Department arrived on the scene and evacuated an elderly man from the house before locating and extinguishing the source of the fire in the basement.

Firefighters also rescued a dog from the house. The dog was given oxygen and transported to a local animal shelter for a medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest damages are estimated at around $50,000.