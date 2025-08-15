Annual Portneuf River Cleanup scheduled for Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello's 'Portneuf River Vision' group is hosting its annual cleanup event on Saturday, August 16.

Volunteers are invited to help clean trash and branches from the banks of the river or bring boots or boats to hit the waters and clear debris jams on the stretch of river from Raymond Park to Simplot.

"People grab everything from tires to lots of soda bottles and plastic bags out of the river," said Hannah Sanger, manager of Pocatello's Science and Environment Division. "...every 100 yards, there's a new gathering of plastic bottles and such, and we're thrilled to have people come out–it's a fun day, we have some snacks for everybody, and it's just a really great way to give back to Pocatello."

The City of Pocatello will provide trash bags for the event, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own work gloves, boots, water shoes, and any available tools like handsaws or nets.

The Portneuf River Cleanup will start at 10 a.m. at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead, on N. Main St. near Kraft Rd.