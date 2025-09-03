Skip to Content
Local News

Serious crash closes Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia

today at 2:30 PM
Published 2:35 PM

MADISON COUNTY/TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A serious crash has shut down Highway 33, causing major traffic disruptions.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the highway is closed in both directions from mile marker 107 to mile marker 131, from Newdale to Tetonia. The crash occurred near mile marker 129, bringing traffic to a complete stop.

Drivers should anticipate significant delays and are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

Details about the crash, including the cause, the number of vehicles involved, and any potential injuries, are still unconfirmed. Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has confirmed that emergency crews are on the scene.

Local News 8 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Seth Ratliff

