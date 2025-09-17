Small plane crashes into building near Rigby

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A small plane crashed into the side of a building in Rigby. The crash was reported after 11:30 a.m. on 200 N and Yellowstone Hwy.

Two people were in the plane. Jefferson County Sheriff's office says they sustained minor injuries and were checked out at the scene. No injuries were reported in the building.

The aircraft hit powerlines before crashing into the building. The crash caused a power outage for over 2700 Rocky Mountain Power customers. Power crews have arrived on the scene to begin restoring the power.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.