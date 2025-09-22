Idaho Falls investigating the death of city worker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—An Idaho Falls city worker died while they were on duty. City spokesperson Kimberly Felker said emergency responders were called to the scene on Saturday morning.

The city isn’t releasing any specifics of where the death happened, but Felker says there is no sign of foul play.

According to the Bonneville County Coroner’s office, his name is Frank Roger, 67. He died at the Idaho Falls Sewage Treatment facility at 4055 Glen Koester Lane in Idaho Falls.

City leaders are extending their deepest condolences to the family of the worker.