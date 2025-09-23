Rosemark Women Care Specialists to transition to one location

The following is a news release from Rosemark Women Care Specialists.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (News Release) — Rosemark Women Care Specialists is proud to announce the expansion of its Potomac facility, marking an exciting new chapter of growth and enhanced patient care. As part of this expansion, services previously provided at the Taylor Crossing location will transition to the Potomac facility, located at 3450 Potomac Way, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

This move reflects Rosemark’s continued commitment to leading the way in women’s health care by providing comprehensive, patient-centered women’s healthcare in an environment designed for convenience, comfort, and excellence.

One Location, All Services Under One Roof

With the expansion, patients will now enjoy a larger, state-of-the-art facility where nearly all women’s health services are available in one place. The Potomac location will house:

Bone Density Scans & Ultrasounds

Med Spa Procedures & Services

On-site Lab Reso urces

IV Therapy

Non-Stress Tests

Comprehensive Gynecological Care & Treatments

Bladder Testing

This unified approach eliminates the need to travel between multiple locations, ensuring patients have one location to visit, one phone number to call, and one trusted team to guide their care.

Expanded Access and Care

The new space is designed with patients in mind, allowing for greater provider availability, including same-day and urgent care needs. With all providers and services under one roof, patients can expect fewer delays, more collaboration among providers, and an improved overall healthcare experience.

Commitment to Our Community

“Rosemark has been dedicated to serving women in our community for over 3 decades,” said Britni Burnside, Director of Clinical Operations at Rosemark. “By expanding our Potomac facility, we are not just growing our physical space, we are growing our ability to care for women at every stage of life, in a way that is seamless, supportive, and comprehensive.”

Celebrating the Transition Together

To celebrate this exciting milestone, Rosemark will be engaging with the community through the upcoming Women’s Expo that will be held at the Mountain America Center on October 17-18, 2025, and an open house that will be held at the 3450 Potomac Way facility on October 30, 2025 between the hours of 4:00pm – 7:00pm. These events will provide opportunities for patients and the community to tour the expanded facility, meet providers, and learn more about the enhanced services available.

Looking Ahead

While the Taylor Crossing location will close as part of this transition, patients can rest assured that the same compassionate providers and staff will continue to deliver exceptional care at the Potomac Facility. Rosemark is committed to making this transition smooth, simple, and reassuring for all patients.

About Rosemark Women Care Specialists

Rosemark Women Care Specialists has been serving women in eastern Idaho with excellence in obstetrics, gynecology, and women’s health for over 30 years. With a team of dedicated providers and advanced resources, Rosemark is committed to empowering women with the care, support, and knowledge they need to thrive.

For more information about the expansion, services, or upcoming events, please visit Rosemark.net or call 208-557-2900.