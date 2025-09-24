Idaho’s wheat lands $1.2 billion deal with Taiwan

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

Boise, Idaho — Idaho and Taiwan signed today a $1.2 billion, three-year letter of intent for U.S. wheat exports. Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, Idaho wheat officials and representatives of Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA) and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) attended the signing ceremony.

“This $1.2 billion wheat deal underscores the strength of Idaho’s long-term relationship with Taiwan and the value of our state’s world-class agricultural products,” said Lt. Governor Bedke. “Idaho wheat growers play a vital role in feeding the world, and today’s agreement highlights both the quality of our crops and the importance of international partnerships to our economy.”

“This agreement is a major win for Idaho agriculture and a testament to the strong partnership we share with Taiwan,” said Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt. “Taiwan has long been one of Idaho’s most important and reliable trade partners, and their continued trust in the quality of our wheat is a point of pride for our growers and our state.”

“Idaho produces high-quality wheat that consistently meets the needs of our customers, and we deeply value the long-standing relationship we have with the Taiwan milling and baking industry,” said Cory Kress, Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman. “This letter of intent represents the strength and trust in our partnership, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration well into the future.”

ISDA Director Chanel Tewalt, TFMA Chairman Michael Chang, Director General May Lin of the TECO in Seattle, and Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Cory Kress joined Lt. Governor Bedke for the signing ceremony.

The U.S. wheat industry has had a working relationship with Taiwan for more than 40 years. TFMA imports wheat on behalf of all 20 Taiwanese flour mills.

Taiwan imported nearly $3.7 billion in U.S. agricultural products in 2024, ranking as the eighth-largest market for U.S. agriculture. On a per-capita basis, it is the fourth-largest among the top 10 export destinations. Taiwan is the sixth-largest market for U.S. wheat.