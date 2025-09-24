Utah man dies after medical emergency leads to crash on I-84

MALTA, Idaho (KIFI) - A Utah man died Wednesday morning after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 84 near Malta.

Idaho State Police said the 74-year-old man from Layton, Utah, was driving a Ford pickup towing a horse trailer when he veered off the road near mile marker 256. The vehicle crashed through a fence, crossed the frontage road, and came to rest upright on the hillside.

It happened around 11:14 a.m.

A 54-year-old woman from Las Vegas, Nevada, was riding as a passenger. She was wearing a seatbelt and did not require hospitalization.

It's unclear whether any animals were inside the trailer at the time of the crash.