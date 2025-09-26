Melaleuca employees take time to clean up Idaho Falls Riverwalk

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A number of employees at Melaleuca got off work early Thursday to help with their third annual Snake River cleanup. Their goal is to provide walkers with a better view of the Snake River at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls.

Parks and Rec leaders said that this is a project they've been trying to do for a while now, but didn't necessarily have the resources.

Every year, Melaleuca, as an organization, has come and done a volunteer project for the city of Idaho Falls and, specifically, the Parks and Recreation Department,” PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Park and Rec director, said. “It is one of our largest groups of volunteers that come out every year. We've had a couple of groups that have come out, that are usually in the 50s and 60s and up to maybe 100. When you're seeing almost 200 or over 200 folks come out from an organization. I mean, what a magical experience to be able to see and to be able to have come out in the community and, and help make our community a better place.”

“We do this every year,” Jerry Felton, with Melaleuca, said. “We come down to the Idaho Falls River Walk. We've adopted about two and a half miles. our team members come out, we volunteer and work with the city, and we clear out a ton of brush so that all the community, when they come down and they're walking up and down the way here, they can actually see the beautiful views into the river area.”

“And really, our goal is to beautify the Riverwalk, right?” Jamie Reynolds, a Melaleuca employee, said. “Thousands of locals come and they enjoy this place. They do family photos, they recreate here. And we want to be able to allow them to see the river, be able to go down and sit and fish, and just enjoy the beauty that's in this area.”

If you're interested in doing something similar, whether it's with your coworkers, family or friends. Idaho Falls Parks and Rec says you can contact their volunteer coordinator found on their website idahofallsidaho.gov.