Skip to Content
Local News

Potato harvest is on: Drivers urged to be cautious of farm equipment

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 5:06 PM
Published 5:10 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's officially spud harvest season, and drivers are being reminded to be cautious on the roads.

Local drivers can find themselves stuck behind farming equipment on the road as it moves slowly. 

Potato truck crashes are common during this time of year.

Local News 8 has already reported on two potato truck crashes this year.

Area police say the best way to avoid a crash is to just be patient.

"With slow traffic ahead of you, be patient. Make sure you're being safe in what you're doing. If you're impatient and you're trying to pass that slow moving vehicle or farm equipment and you can't see all the way around it, you're adding risk to your travels. You're adding risk to yourself and the people in your car. So, take your time, be patient, wait for a good spot, a safe spot to get around where you can adequately see down the road," said Sgt. Bryan Lovell, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

If you do find yourself behind farming equipment on the road and you want to get ahead of it, it is recommended that you keep a distance between you and the truck so you can better see ahead. 

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content