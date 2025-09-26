Potato harvest is on: Drivers urged to be cautious of farm equipment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's officially spud harvest season, and drivers are being reminded to be cautious on the roads.

Local drivers can find themselves stuck behind farming equipment on the road as it moves slowly.

Potato truck crashes are common during this time of year.

Local News 8 has already reported on two potato truck crashes this year.

Area police say the best way to avoid a crash is to just be patient.

"With slow traffic ahead of you, be patient. Make sure you're being safe in what you're doing. If you're impatient and you're trying to pass that slow moving vehicle or farm equipment and you can't see all the way around it, you're adding risk to your travels. You're adding risk to yourself and the people in your car. So, take your time, be patient, wait for a good spot, a safe spot to get around where you can adequately see down the road," said Sgt. Bryan Lovell, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

If you do find yourself behind farming equipment on the road and you want to get ahead of it, it is recommended that you keep a distance between you and the truck so you can better see ahead.