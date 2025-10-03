Pocatello Animal Shelter and Subaru to host name-your-price adoption event on October 4

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Animal Services and Phil Meador Subaru are hosting their annual 'Subaru Loves Pets' adoption event at the Pocatello Animal Shelter on Saturday, October 4.

The theme of this year's adoption event is 'Pick Your Pupkin'. People looking for a pet will be able to name their own adoption price and Subaru will make up the difference.

"This is a good way to help make sure that there are hardly any barriers to coming and picking a pet, especially financial barriers," said Sarah Moore, administrative assistant for Pocatello Animal Services. "It helps us get some of our more overlooked animals–like cats who have been here for months, dogs who have been overlooked for months–helps them get seen and hopefully get the home that they've been waiting for."

Adoptable dogs, cats, and rabbits come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their vaccinations.

Pocatello Animal Services wants to remind people that, although the cost of adoption will be lowered for the event, prospective pet parents should consider the long-term responsibility of taking on a new, furry member of the family before adopting.

"Whether you're adopting a kitten, an adult dog, a senior dog, just know that you're still going to have some financial responsibility and making sure that you can pay for food, vet care, all the supplies they'll need," said Moore. "Pets are still a huge commitment; just because there's a promotion going on, we want to make sure that they're still going to good homes that will love them for the rest of their lives."

The Pick Your Pupkin adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs. For more information, you can visit the Pocatello Animal Services website.