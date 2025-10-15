American Falls Police Department urges public for help on runaway juvenile

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The American Falls Police Department is urging the public to help locate a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Leland Hawke of American Falls.

Hawke was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He's described as 5’6, 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Leland Hawke's location, please contact the American Falls Police Department immediately at 208-226-5922.

The AFPD reminds the public that harboring a runaway juvenile is a criminal offense, and anyone found to be intentionally assisting or hiding Leland could face criminal charges.