Cold weather’s coming for your tires! What you need to know to keep them from losing pressure

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — It's getting cold outside, and some people woke up to a chilling reminder that it's time to keep up with our car maintenance.

Take a look at this flat tire.

No one wants to wake up to this first things in the morning.

With the weather getting colder, many tires are losing air.

The best way to avoid this is to fill up the night before, and even then, you still might notice a leak the next day.

Car maintenance shops are noticing more drivers coming in for air at the start of this winter season.

"It's usually when it gets colder, the air gets more condensed in the tire. And so it comes in a little more flat. And so once you come in, we fill it up with more air than we have. And once we do that, the tire pressure light will go off and it'll be gone until, you know, till the air goes back down," said Colby Smith, a manager at Nitro Station & Express Lube in Rexburg.

Smith says park your tire in a straight postion. If the tires are tilted in a certin direction it can cause a slow leak.