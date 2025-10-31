Community rallies to save Swore Farms’ Pumpkin Patch from frost

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—In a heartwarming display of community spirit, more than 50 volunteers came together to save the beloved pumpkin patch at Swore Farms from an early frost, rescuing thousands of pumpkins in a single day.

Every fall, Swore Farms becomes a seasonal hub for families and schoolchildren, offering a sprawling pumpkin patch and a popular corn maze. But this year, owner Wendy Swore faced a daunting challenge: a rainy week had delayed the harvest, and with frost looming, only a third of the farm’s 24,000 pumpkin plants had been cut from their vines — a crucial step to prevent rot.

“I put out the word on social media,” Swore said. “Within that day, over 50 people showed up and helped us cut nearly all 24,000 pumpkins off the vine. It was just amazing.”

The swift response from the community ensured the pumpkins were saved in time, preserving a cherished tradition for many local families. One volunteer shared, “Visiting Swore Farms has been a tradition in our family for years. When we heard they might lose their harvest, we didn’t hesitate to help. That’s what community does.”

Thanks to the rescue effort, Swore Farms was able to continue its annual “Pumpkin Fairy” tradition. For over a decade, the farm has distributed extra pumpkins to families and schools in need, accompanied by treats and a heartfelt poem reminding recipients that they are cared for and supported.

“This year, because of the help we received, we’ll be able to deliver pumpkins to about 6,750 students and staff,” Swore said. “It was a big miracle.”