Deleta Skating Offers New Home for Former Mall Walkers After Pine Ridge Mall Closure

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — With the closure and demolition of the Pine Ridge Mall, many longtime “Mall Walkers” have found themselves without a familiar place to gather, exercise, and socialize. Now, a local business is stepping up to fill that void.

Deleta Skating announced it will open its doors to walkers beginning Monday, November 3, offering a new indoor space for the community to keep up their walking routines — safely and socially.

Every Monday and Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Deleta will welcome walkers to circle the skating floor for a $2 admission fee.

While walking at the mall was free, Deleta says it’s providing a comfortable, temperature-controlled environment complete with upbeat music from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s to keep spirits high.

Organizers say the goal is to continue the social and fitness traditions that Pine Ridge Mall helped create over the years — providing a space for active living and connection year-round.

Deleta Skating hopes this new program will help preserve a cherished local routine while keeping the community moving and connected.