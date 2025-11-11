Skip to Content
Local News

Rexburg honors veterans with dozens of wreaths at Smith Park Memorial

KIFI
By
Published 5:40 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) —  Locals in Rexburg had the chance to check out a decorative display at Smith Park in Rexburg, the home of the Veterans Freedom Memorial. Dozens of wreaths are hung along the entryway of the memorial site to honor and celebrate local servicemen and women.

With the help of local businesses and the city council, volunteers decorated the park with a total of 22 wreaths. An additional 2 wreaths went to adorn the Sugar City Cemetery.

The tribute is an effort to express their appreciation and recognize the sacrifices made by veterans, both past and present.

"We really want to express our appreciation to those who have served and are currently serving. We appreciate all that you do for us," said Paul Evans, the Rexburg Area Chamber Board.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.