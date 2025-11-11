Rexburg honors veterans with dozens of wreaths at Smith Park Memorial

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Locals in Rexburg had the chance to check out a decorative display at Smith Park in Rexburg, the home of the Veterans Freedom Memorial. Dozens of wreaths are hung along the entryway of the memorial site to honor and celebrate local servicemen and women.

With the help of local businesses and the city council, volunteers decorated the park with a total of 22 wreaths. An additional 2 wreaths went to adorn the Sugar City Cemetery.

The tribute is an effort to express their appreciation and recognize the sacrifices made by veterans, both past and present.

"We really want to express our appreciation to those who have served and are currently serving. We appreciate all that you do for us," said Paul Evans, the Rexburg Area Chamber Board.