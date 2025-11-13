“Show Up and Share IF” challenge explodes, Community Food Basket sees $10,000 raised overnight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Community Food Basket is seeing an outpouring of community support after they posted a challenge called "Show Up and Share IF."

The Community Food Basket launched the two-week challenge on Monday morning, aiming to raise $10,000 to cover emergency costs. By Tuesday morning, the community had already met and surpassed the target.

The massive outpouring of community support came at a very important time. Local food banks were hit hard when government workers were furloughed and the shutdown stalled SNAP benefits. Amid widespread food insecurity, the Community Food Basket served twice as many families every day compared to their usual numbers.

"We're incredibly grateful," said Director Ariel Jackson. "We know this community is amazing. They have been the whole time we've been here for 45 years. But, man, when they put their minds together and decide that they're going to accomplish something, they do it. And we are grateful."

Though the initial goal was met, the "Show Up and Share IF" challenge is still ongoing to help prepare for future needs. The Community Food Basket has doubled its goal to now raise $20,000, with the new funds intended to help it sustain operations through the high-demand summer months. For more information or to donate, click HERE.