ITD seeks public input on long-range transportation plan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is hosting a meeting to share upcoming transportation plans, and they are looking to get public input.

ITD is making comments on the long-range transportation plan statewide. This is a federally required strategy document that is updated every five years.

These plans will help them network out to the year 2050. They will consider a variety of factors, including growth, travel demands, land use, safety, and more.

“This policy document looks at current conditions, existing plans, and future trends in Idaho and lays the foundation for ITD to continue to deliver on our mission of safety, mobility and economic opportunity,” said Amy Schroeder, the division administrator for planning. “It’s not necessarily about identifying specific projects. It’s about determining, through data analysis and public input, the best strategy for investing in the transportation system given the variability of future revenue.”

People will have a chance to voice their options at the Idaho Falls Crosspoint Community Church tonight, November 19th, from 3 to 7 P.M.

The public comment period to review the draft plan is expected to go on till the summer of 2026, and it is scheduled to release the plan in the year 2027.