LDS Church to end Saturday evening session of General Conference

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday it will no longer include the Saturday evening session for its bi-annual General Conference.

The announcement came with a news release offering no explanation for the decision. It said the change will begin with the April 2026 conference.

The news release's headline said the church will increase its focus on the four daytime sessions of General Conference.

General Conference is held twice a year on the first Saturday and Sunday of April and October. The conference is where church leaders share messages and spiritual talks for members.

The First Presidency includes President Dallin H. Oaks and his two counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson. Oaks became president of the church last month following the death of President Russell M. Nelson.