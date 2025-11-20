Dream on hold, but not broken: Rodeo star fights back after near-fatal fall

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A local barrel racing star has been hospitalized after being thrown from her horse at a charity event in South Jordan, Utah.

Anita Ellis was training a colt when she was thrown off and landed headfirst onto concrete. She was sent to the Intermountain Medical Clinic, where she was unconscious and unresponsive for three days.

Two days ago, on November 18th, she was released from the ICU. Her husband, Brandon Eliss, says Anita qualified for the National Finals Rodeo(NFR) for the first time this year.

"Trauma, fighting through setbacks, she is a fighter, said Brandon Ellis, "She has had this dream of the NFR her whole life. She is a fighter, and if God willing, if there are miracles, she'll be on the horse. But if that doesn't happen this year, I know she'll fight for it and be back next year."

When Anita is able to talk again, they look forward to telling her story of survival.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Anita's road to recovery. As of November 20, the fundraiser has gathered over $4,000 in donations. For more information, click HERE.