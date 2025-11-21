Pocatello Regional Airport adds second daily Delta Flight to Salt Lake

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting next year, travelers flying out of the Pocatello Regional Airport will have more options when traveling to Salt Lake City. The airport officially announced Friday that Delta will add a second daily round-trip flight between the two cities starting on May 7, 2026.

Airport Manager Alan Evans says the new flight will provide passengers with more options and reduce long layovers.

“We are excited to announce the addition of a second daily flight,” said Airport Manager Alan Evans. “We’re grateful for our long-standing relationship with Delta and SkyWest and appreciate their commitment to improving service for our community.”

The new schedule will feature flights out of Pocatello at 11:44 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., with inbound flights arriving from Salt Lake City at 10:31 a.m. and 6:25 p.m.

“This is great news for Pocatello residents and travelers from across the region who rely on our airport,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We know how important additional flights are for travelers and look forward to this increased schedule.”

Tickets for both daily flights are now available for purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.