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Community Invited to “A Walk in the Cold” to benefit Idaho Falls Rescue Mission

KIFI
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Published 3:16 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is inviting the community to bundle up and step outside during its "A Walk in the Cold" event Saturday, March 14 at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

Organizers say the frosty 5K is about more than running or walking. It’s designed to raise awareness for people in the community experiencing hunger and homelessness. By braving the cold together, participants get a small glimpse of the challenges many without shelter face every day.

All proceeds from the event support programs and shelters run by the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, helping provide resources for those in need across the Idaho Falls area.

Registration is $45 per participant, while children 12 and under can take part for free.

Early check-in will be held on Friday, March 13, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Haven Community Center.

On race day early check in and new registrations begins at 9 a.m. with walkers beginning at 11 a.m., followed by runners at 11:45 a.m.

Organizers say the goal is simple: raise empathy, provide hope, and spark change in the community.

Registration remains open through race day at walkinthecold.com, and organizers say every step taken helps bring hope to neighbors in need.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
idaho falls
idaho falls rescue mission

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Dylan Carder

Dylan is a morning news anchor for Local News 8.

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