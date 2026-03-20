Rexburg Police Warn of Safety Risks as ‘Senior Assassin’ Game Trends Among High School Seniors

REXBURG, Idaho — The Rexburg Police Department is warning the community about potential safety concerns tied to the growing popularity of the “Senior Assassin” game among high school students.

Senior Assassin is a student-organized elimination game typically played by graduating seniors in the weeks leading up to graduation. Participants pay an entry fee that contributes to a prize pool, with the last remaining player declared the winner.

The game involves players being assigned specific targets. Once a player successfully “eliminates” their target—usually by spraying them with a water gun or hitting them with a foam dart from a Nerf-style blaster—they take over that target’s assignment. The cycle continues until only one participant remains.

While the game is meant to be lighthearted, police say it often takes place off school grounds and can lead to dangerous situations.

The use of realistic-looking toy guns can cause confusion and alarm among the public, potentially prompting emergency calls or encounters with law enforcement. In some cases, the game has led to reports of trespassing or suspicious behavior, particularly when players attempt to track targets in neighborhoods or around businesses.

Police also warn that certain tactics used in the game can cross the line.

“Don’t creep around in the shadows of a business late at night,” the Rexburg Police Department advised in a Facebook post. “Don’t be filming girls through windows as you're creeping in the shadows of a building late at night. And don’t be carrying replica guns while hiding in the shadows of a building late at night.”

Some businesses in Rexburg have already taken steps to prevent issues, posting “No Senior Assassin” signs to deter participants from using private property as part of the game.

Police say while the game may seem harmless, the potential for misunderstandings and unsafe situations makes it important for participants to think carefully about how—and where—they play.