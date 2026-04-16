Idaho medical marijuana push reaches 100,000 signatures as lawmakers urge opposition

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Supporters of a medical marijuana initiative in Idaho say they have surpassed 100,000 signatures as they work to place the issue on the 2026 ballot, marking a major milestone in an effort that has gained traction in recent months.

Advocates with the Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho say the initiative would provide patients with access to treatment options that are currently unavailable under state law.

“There is clear interest from Idahoans in having this issue considered, and the initiative process allows voters to review the proposal and decide for themselves,” said Amanda Watson, communications lead for the organization.

Supporters argue the proposal would give patients dealing with serious illnesses, more options to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

“As a cancer survivor, this is about access,” said Rob Cronin, a chairperson with the organization. “This is about giving people another option to manage pain and improve their quality of life.”

The push comes after the legislature recently passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 127, urging residents to reject any effort to bring the Idaho Medical Cannabis Act to the ballot.

In the resolution, lawmakers cite concerns about public safety, public health and impacts to children and families, pointing to experiences in other states where marijuana has been legalized. Including increased cartel activity, increased health issues, and easier access to marijuana for recreational use.

“The Legislature has sent a strong and unifying message that it understands the danger that marijuana legalization is to Idaho families,” said Sen. Scott Grow in a statement included in the resolution.

Opponents of the initiative say the proposal itself raises additional concerns.

“I’ve done a lot of research on the impact marijuana has had in other states when it comes to crime, health and the economy, and I just don’t see how this would be beneficial to Idaho,” said Victor Miller, who opposes the measure. “This act is so broadly written that almost anyone could qualify.”

Miller and others also argue that Idaho already has access to certain federally approved medications containing THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana, for specific medical conditions.

The proposed initiative outlines qualifying conditions and establishes a system for patients to obtain medical cannabis cards, but critics say those criteria are too broad and could lead to widespread access beyond traditional medical use.

Supporters dispute those claims, saying the initiative is designed to create a regulated framework and that voters should ultimately decide the issue.

The effort now moves into the next phase, as supporters continue gathering signatures to meet the threshold required to qualify for the ballot.

If the initiative is certified, Idaho voters could decide the issue in the 2026 election. Local News 8 will continue following the story as it develops.