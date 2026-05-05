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Up, Up and Away: Madisonhealth welcomes new medical helicopter

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today at 8:17 PM
Published 8:28 PM
A new helicopter is available to serve patrons at Madisonhealth.

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Madisonhealth is offering a new air medical helicopter service to expand emergency critical care access and cut down response times.

The helicopter’s arrival was celebrated at an openhouse Tuesday in Rexburg.

The aircraft is accompanied by a new medical base at the facility and is owned by Intermountain Health. 

It can carry three or four individuals, including the pilot, emergency care personnel and the patient.

The crew can respond within minutes and transport the injured individual to Madisonhealth’s Level IV trauma center.

“Once the emergency workers get there, and they see that it is a life threatening or a very, complicated critical situation, then that's when they would call for air transport, and then they can get there quickly and airlift them to wherever facility will be best to treat those individuals,” said Madisonhealth Executive Director for Business Development Doug McBride.

In addition, to Madisonhealth’s new chopper, Portneuf Medical Center will also host an open house for its new Airbus H130 medical helicopter Thursday at 11 a.m. in Pocatello.

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David Pace

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