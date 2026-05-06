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Rexburg Considering Crackdown on Pet Sales in the City

KIFI/Braydon Wilson
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today at 7:49 PM
Published 7:54 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The city of Rexburg may soon be cracking down on the way pets are distributed within the city. Ordinance 1336 would ban the distribution of pets in public places especially dogs and cats. It is similar to a law recently passed in Idaho Falls.

The goal is to prevent breeders from showing up at public places such as parks and business parking lots to sell or hand out animals to those who can't or won't keep them.

"There's been a number of instances where they're giving them to kids, without parents present, and then the kids take them home. And then they end up over at the animal shelter." explained Rexburg City Attorney Spencer Rammell.

"Then number two," continued Rammell, "an increase of college aged, individuals who apparently can't resist in the, in the parking lot. Then they recognize that their housing does not allow them to have them. And so there's been a huge influx of animals ending up, back at the animal shelter."

There are also safeguards in the ordinance that will still allow for the legal sale of pets from homes. Breeders would be allowed to sell animals directly from where they were bred and raised.

The motion went through a first reading at Wednesday night’s city council meeting. If it passes, the change would go into effect June 3rd, 2026.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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