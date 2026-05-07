EICAP ‘actively’ looking for homes to weatherize

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The temperatures may be rising, but now is the time to think about getting your home ready for winter. Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP) is looking for homes that need to be weatherized. Typically, there is a years-long waiting list just to get the months-long process started. That is not the case this year.

"We're looking actively for people to work on their homes," says EICAP CEO John Radford. "We do need people's homes to work on right now."

The weatherization program provides assistance to eligible households to help homes be more energy efficient in order to lower energy costs. According to EICAP, over 20 percent of American households have reported reducing or forgoing necessities such as food or medicine to pay an energy bill.

Radford has seen this in his own family. "I had an aunt a few years ago. She had a $400 utility bill that went down to somewhere in the $170's. So, if you can get $200 or $300 back a month and you're living on the edge already, then maybe you can buy some pharmaceuticals that you need, or you can get some food that wasn't something that you could get before."

To start, a professionally trained auditor will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the home to determine possible areas of concern. If the home qualifies for help, a customized work order will be created. It's not always about heat. It's also about health.

"We've had at least one experience where a little gal was really sick and couldn't find out why," explaines Radford. "We came in, did our audit, found this heat exchanger and replaced that furnace. Within a few weeks she was back to being this happy, healthy young woman."

Seniors are especially a concern for EICAP. Radford recalled a case where a senior citizen was still cutting wood and heating their home with their fire place. It was becoming too much physically.

"The alternative probably would have been to see them go to assisted living." Radford adds, "So this program really saves federal tax dollars."

The weatherization program is meant for low income households that at 200% of the poverty income guidelines. For example, a family of four with a monthly income of $5,200 would qualify. The full eligibility requirements can be found at eicap.org.

Radford says those who do not meet the financial requirements, should still come in and see what is available.

"What we don't want to do is have people suffer and then not ask, because it's not like we're the only option. We can also help people get connected to other places in the community that also offer help."

Those who need their home weatherized are encouraged to sign up now while the waiting list is so short. The full process can take a few months, so homes should be ready for next winter. People can fill out applications in person at 935 E. Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls.