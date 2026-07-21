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Downtown pet mural ribbon cutting in Idaho Falls, honoring pets while boosting downtown revitalization

343 Park Avenue
KIFI
343 Park Avenue
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today at 2:57 PM
Published 4:37 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– After five years in the making, downtown Idaho Falls has a new pet mural.

The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation and the Snake River Animal Shelter celebrated its completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Painted by Marina Zavalova on the north wall of Blackrock Fine Wine & Craft Beer, the mural is designed to give pet owners a place to honor and remember their pets.

"People love their pets and they love supporting downtown," said Kerry Hammon, executive director of Idaho Falls Downtown Development.

The project began as an effort to revitalize downtown Idaho Falls while supporting the Snake River Animal Shelter.

Hammon said she hopes the mural is just the beginning of a larger effort to make downtown a destination where people can support local businesses and connect with one another.

"We're going to do more exciting things. It's the 30th anniversary of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development and our Business Improvement District next year, so we're going to be rolling out more programs, more art, nature, and different activities to revamp downtown Idaho Falls," Hammon said.

The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is also encouraging artists and community members to submit ideas for future public art projects.

More information is available on the organization's website and social media pages. Its Instagram account is @idahofallsdowntown.

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