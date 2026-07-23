Pioneers and passion: History comes alive at Shelley’s Snake River Homestead

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Nestled in the Snake River Homestead is a gem of a monument to the pioneers and their efforts to tame the wilderness in Idaho.



Hundreds gathered to celebrate Pioneer Day Thursday at the public park, formerly known as North Bingham County Historical Park, situated at 587 East 1250 North near Shelley.



“We have food vendors and historic merchant vendors. Then, of course, we have a lot of free activities for all ages," said Snake River Homestead President Anna Decker.

Families from across Bingham County gathered to learn about class in the one-room Allridge Schoolhouse, visit the General Store, pan a mining sluice for gems, spin wool and ride in horse-drawn wagons.



“They didn't have electricity. We teach them about going to school in a one room schoolhouse with an outhouse,” said Snake River Homestead Vice President Lynn Cramer. “Kids today just can't even fathom what that would have been like for children 100 years ago.”



The commemoration may have been the first of its kind at the Snake River Homestead, but the site itself is a living history book that comes alive with reenactments, recreations and intricately preserved cabins, sheep camps and other structures dating to the 1860s.



"We're just here to carry on the dream and to continue the education about the pioneers," Decker said.



Kids listened to the incredible, true survival story of mountain man Hugh Glass from modern-day story teller Adam Finehout, dressed for the part at a teepee.



"He was attacked by a grizzly bear, and his friends thought he was going to die so they left him," Finehout said. "He had so many wounds on him, he had to put maggots on it to help eat the bacteria off of his flesh. He ended up killing the bear with a Bowie knife, and he crawled over 200 miles and survived."



Visitors also received “prairie diamond” rings fashioned out of nails by Greg Adams, a real blacksmith.



They took historical tours with volunteer missionaries and learned arithmetic on slate boards with schoolteachers.



The park is a labor of love, run by a volunteer board and members of the community. It is the legacy of Mike and Joan Winston, who organized the preservation of the historic school and cabins nearly 30 years ago.



The Pioneer Day celebration will become an annual tradition, held on the third Thursday of every July.



“Don't forget where you came from, because that's what we are – a bit of history," Cramer said.