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Pocatello man killed in I-15 crash, north of Malad

MGN
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today at 4:13 AM
Published 4:33 AM

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI)—A 31-year-old Pocatello man died Wednesday following a crash on I-15 in Oneida County Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said the accident happened around 3:50 p.m. at mile marker 20 north of Malad.

ISP said the driver was northbound in a GMC Savana van. The van drove onto the shoulder and collided with a disabled Ford Mustang that was park and unoccupied.

After the collision, the van came to rest in the median, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The driver taken by ambulance and then an air ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The northbound left lane was blocked for about three hours as crews cleard the roadway.

The crash remin under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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