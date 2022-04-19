Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow-Daybell in court Tuesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - We may see a major step forward in the Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell murder trial this week.

Judge Steven W. Boyce ordered both to appear in his court Tuesday. Judge Boyce has ordered the hearings not to be streamed live, but a video of the hearings will be uploaded on this page later Tuesday.

Chad appears first at 9 a.m. for a motion hearing. It's to discuss or reconsider the transport or transfer of venue to Ada County.

Lori will then appear to be arraigned at 1 p.m.

Both are accused of murdering her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan in 2019.

Last week, Vallow-Daybell was restored to competency after spending ten months in a mental health facility.

Chad Daybell is also facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Tammy daybell, his first wife.

They have both pleaded not guilty in all charges and are expected to go to trial in January of 2023.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.