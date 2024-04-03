WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of selecting a jury for Chad Daybell’s trial

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Jury selection continues for a third day Wednesday in the Chad Daybell trial.

Judge Steven Boyce, and attorneys for both the defense and prosecution still have hundreds of potential jurors to question.

Here's how this works.

More than 1000 potential jurors are selected. That's narrowed down to 50 potential jurors, which is the process underway now. At that point, both prosecution and defense can eliminate 16 jurors, which can be dismissed for any reason.

At the end of that process, there will be 18 people left to hear the case.

12 jurors and 6 alternates will be in the courtroom the entire time.

So far over the two days of questioning, 20 jurors have been approved to move on to the peremptory phase. 16 moved forward Monday and 4 moved forward Tuesday.