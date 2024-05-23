WATCH LIVE: Defense set to rest its case in Chad Daybell trial, rebuttal witnesses to follow

Skip to Content
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The defense is set to rest its case in the Chad Daybell triple murder trial Thursday.

John Prior said he will not call any more witnesses.

During the last three days, Prior has called 10 witnesses. They include two of Chad Daybell’s children Garth Daybell and Emma Murray, Joseph Murray Chad’s son-in-law, a neighbor and several expert witnesses.

On Thursday, Daybell notified the court he will not testify.

Court took a morning recess and will resume around 10 a.m.

