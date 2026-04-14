Accuser to detail sexual misconduct claims against Eric Swalwell following resignation

Beverly Hills, CA (KIFI) — The woman accusing Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) of serious sexual misconduct will speak live today to outline her claims. The appearance follows a whirlwind 24 hours that saw the congressman announce his resignation from the House of Representatives.

Swalwell's accuser will be joined by high-profile attorneys Lisa Bloom and Arick Fudali of The Bloom Firm, who are expected to announce the next legal steps in their case against the embattled politician. The firm has represented figures such as the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, Janice Dickinson against Bill Cosby, and former Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer.

This live press conference has now ended. Watch the recording below:

The woman's public testimony comes on the heels of the House Ethics Committee opening a formal investigation into the misconduct claims. Within hours of the announcement, Swalwell posted his intentions to resign in a statement on X.

Before the resignation, Swalwell faced mounting pressure from both sides of the political asile. According to reports by CNN, he recently suspended his bid for California Governor and faced the imminent threat of a House floor vote to forcibly expel him from office.

RELATED: Swalwell says he plans to resign from Congress amid sexual misconduct allegations

Despite his resignation, Swalwell continues to vehemently deny the allegations of sexual assault.

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell stated in a post on X. "I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

However, according to reports by CNN, four women have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, including one former staffer who says the congressman raped her in 2024 after a night of drinking.

In his resignation statement posted to X, Swalwell pledged to work with his staff over the coming days to ensure they continue to serve the good people of the 14th Congressional District during the transition.