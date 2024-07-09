Ex-French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy charged with witness tempering in husband’s campaign case

LYON, France (AP) — Former supermodel and French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy has been given preliminary charges for involvement in alleged efforts to pressure a witness who accused ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy of receiving illegal campaign financing from Libya. Bruni-Sarkozy was placed under judicial supervision on Tuesday, according to a judicial official not authorized to be publicly named when speaking about an ongoing investigation. Preliminary charges against her include witness tampering and participation in a criminal association with an attempt to commit fraud in efforts to deceive magistrates investigating her husband on suspicion of receiving illegal funds during his 2007 campaign. Sarkozy was already convicted in two other legal cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

