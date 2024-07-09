Judge closes door to new trial for Arizona rancher in fatal shooting of Mexican man

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona judge says a rancher who was unsuccessfully tried in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property will not be retried. Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink issued his ruling Tuesday, denying a request by prosecutors who had argued that the possibility of a new trial should be left open in case new witnesses emerge. Fink agreed with defense attorneys for George Alan Kelly who said the case should be dismissed with prejudice. That means it can not be revived. Kelly’s trial ended in a mistrial April 22 as jurors failed to agree on a verdict.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.