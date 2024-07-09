Massachusetts ballot question would give Uber and Lyft drivers right to form a union

BOSTON (AP) — Drivers for ride-hailing companies in Massachusetts are pushing ahead with what they describe as a first-of-its-kind ballot question that could win them union rights if approved by voters. The push comes despite Uber and Lyft drivers having just secured a landmark settlement last month guaranteeing they will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour in Massachusetts. Supporters say the tens of thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers working in Massachusetts deserve the collective bargaining benefits of unions. But critics, including some drivers, say the question doesn’t go far enough and would not put enough power in the hands of drivers.

