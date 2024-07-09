Montana Republicans urge state high court to reverse landmark youth climate ruling

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican officials in Montana will ask the state Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a landmark climate ruling in a lawsuit brought by young environmentalists. Last year’s decision said regulators must consider global warming emissions when approving oil, gas and coal projects. Legal experts say it must be upheld by the high court if it is to set a lasting legal precent. The young plaintiffs have testified that worsening wildfire smoke chokes the air they breathe, while drought depletes vital rivers and streams. Montana officials say emissions from the state’s energy industry are insignificant on a global scale and can’t be blamed for climate change.

