Pair of giant pandas from China acclimating to new home at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two giant pandas sent from China to the San Diego Zoo last month are acclimating to their new home. The pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, are not on public display yet. But the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance on Tuesday released the first photos of the pair settling into their habitat. Yun Chuan is a nearly 5-year-old male. Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female. The alliance says zoo staff is working closely with Chinese experts to cater to the dietary needs and preferences of the pandas, including creating a local adaptation of a traditional Chinese bun known as panda bread.

