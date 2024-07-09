WADA made reasonable decision in China doping case despite doubts of its own scientist, probe says

An investigator backed the World Anti-Doping Agency’s handling of a doping case involving 23 Chinese swimmers, while also publishing notes indicating WADA’s own science director doubted China’s explanation that the athletes had been subject to contamination. WADA released an interim report from a lawyer it chose for the probe who concluded the agency made a “reasonable” decision by taking the word of authorities in China who determined the swimmers accidentally ingested a banned heart medication. The probe also included notes saying WADA’s chief scientist felt forced to accept China’s explanation about the contamination claim even though he had doubts about it.

