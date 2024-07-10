Chicago woman gets 58-year prison term for killing and dismembering her landlord

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and storing some of the victim’s remains in a freezer has been sentenced to 58 years in prison. WGN-TV reports that Sandra Kolalou was sentenced Wednesday in the killing of Frances Walker. Kolalou insisted during the sentencing hearing that she never hurt Walker. A Cook County jury convicted Kolalou in April of multiple charges, including first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. Prosecutors said she killed Walker in October 2022 after Walker served her with an eviction notice. Kolalou was arrested after Walker’s severed head, arms and legs were found inside a freezer at the home on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.