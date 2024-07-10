Fort Campbell soldier found dead in home was stabbed nearly 70 times, autopsy shows
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy shows that a Fort Campbell soldier found dead in her home had been stabbed nearly 70 times. The body of 23-year-old Pfc. Katia Dueñas Aguilar was found in her Tennessee home in May. An investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made. The soldier’s family and The League of United Latin American Citizens have offered a reward of $55,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.