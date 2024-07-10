West Virginia police chief responsible for hiring of officer who killed Tamir Rice steps down

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police chief responsible for the hiring of a former Cleveland officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has stepped down. WVVA-TV reports White Sulphur Springs Police Chief D.S. Teubert has returned to his former job as a patrolman. Mayor Kathy Glover says Teubert had recommended the hiring of Timothy Loehmann. Glover says she did not know who Loehmann was. Loehmann resigned last week, marking the third time in six years that he left a small police department amid backlash shortly after he had been hired. Tamir’s death prompted nationwide protests over police killings of Black people. The city of Cleveland ultimately fired Loehmann.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.