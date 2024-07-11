Houston-area SWAT teams search for killer of deputy who responded to pizzeria pistol-whipping

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston have set up SWAT teams as they search for the suspect they say fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy in an apparent ambush. It happened when they were searching for a man who reportedly pistol-whipped a Little Caesars Pizza clerk over an incorrect order. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Thursday that 28-year-old Deputy Fernando Esqueda was killed. Chief Deputy Mike Lee said Esqueda found the customer’s vehicle and was communicating with another deputy when he was shot multiple times. Lee says they have a good idea who the suspect is and “he needs to do the right thing and turn himself in.”

